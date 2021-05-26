It is cheaper for PSG to sign Messi or Cristiano than to renew Mbappé

The Paris Saint-Germain faces a crossroads regarding this summer’s transfer market. The French team maintains as essential to have at least two stars in its squad and, with the renewal of Neymar already done, it remains to be seen who will be your companion. The output of Kylian Mbappé heading to Real Madrid is a possibility, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo appear as alternatives that, in addition to being of an extraordinary level, they would be cheaper to the capital entity.

Mbappe He is the jewel in the crown of French football and PSG made a huge effort to take over his services, coming from Monaco, in 2017, but his status as a native footballer prevents him benefit from the inpatient scheme of France, registered in the General Tax Code and created to attract business talent, although it is also intended for top-level sport.

Toni Roca, lawyer and director of the Sports Law Institute, attended OKDIARIO to explain the conditions that revolve around the Mbappé operation and, above all, the potential arrival of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, a signing that, in both cases, would come from the hand of the benefits derived from having a footballer who does attract the tax advantages that Neymar Junior also enjoys, key for his renewal until 2025.

The inpatient regime has several requirements. You have to have a contract with a company based in France, not have been a tax resident in the country before and go on to register in Gallic territory. Is impatriate status lasts «8 years since you moved to the country ”, as explained by Toni Roca. “It has been expanded in recent times” to benefit foreigners who have been living in the neighboring country for some time, adds the lawyer.

Messi and CR, cheaper for impatriates

«The main benefit is that the player is exempt from the repatriation premium, which can be a maximum of 30% on total net remuneration “, indicates Roca, before adding that” it is also exempt from image rights abroad». However, these advantages, which include the 50% exemption on investments abroad they have a limit. “The set of exempt remunerations cannot exceed the total.”

Therefore, Cristiano and Messi could opt for a signing for PSG that would be beneficial for both parties, especially for the Parisian entity. «The player agrees in net, but for the club, which has to bear the amount, it does influence much more, “says Roca, who enters the comparison with Mbappé. “At equal salaries it costs PSG less to pay Messi than to pay Mbappé, because you negotiate in net and the tax burden borne by the club is lower for Messi than for Mbappé, who is a French resident and cannot enter the inpatient regime ”.

Spain loses in taxation

The Barcelona would be the harmed of this potential soap opera, mainly by the fiscal regime that governs in Spain and that explains Toni Roca, in comparison with the one of other countries. «All the major leagues with which Spain competes, except Germany, have in their country a beneficial tax regime for footballers. England also has an inpatriate regime, which you pay only on the income you have in the country. Anyone is more beneficial than Spanish, also Portuguese or Italian, which is the best ”, asserts the lawyer, emphasizing that the fiscal conditions in the transalpine country are the best.

The threat of Financial Fair PlayIn any case, it continues to appear as a danger for PSG despite the arrival of a foreign star, be it Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. «The financial Fair Play what it says is that you cannot spend more money than you generate, for different reasons. If PSG enters X, they cannot bring Messi and overcome that X », concludes the director of the Sports Law Institute.