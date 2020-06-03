Batwoman will face her second season without Ruby Rose, and it seems she will do so without her character, Kate Kane. Apparently The CW will not be hiring another actress for the role, but will instead feature another leading character who is wearing the bat woman’s costume.

According to Decider, a new character named Ryan Wilder will appear in the fiction and assume Batwoman’s identity. The publication claims that a leaked casting ad is looking for “a woman in her mid-twenties, of any ethnicity.”

“Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman,” reads the audition announcement. The description also points out that “she is nice, messy, a little silly and untamed. She is also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the cloak before her. “

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug dealer, sidestepping the police and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for a stray cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: skilled and undisciplined. A lesbian out of the closet. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Imperfect. And it is not to a large extent the stereotypical heroin of the United States, ”adds the announcement, which encourages applicants to identify themselves as members of the LGBTQ community.

The CW recently announced Batwoman’s surprising departure from Rose. Little is known about the decision of the actress, who limited herself to posting on Instagram a message of thanks to the team and fans.

Although there’s no word on the cast at the moment, several actresses have volunteered to take her place, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, Jade Tailor of The Magicians, Wallis Day, and Sonya Deville.