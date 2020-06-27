Pa’l Norte: It is canceled again and no new date confirmed | Reform

The 2020 edition of the Pa’l Norte Festival scheduled to take place in September was suspended … again.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Due to the health risk of getting coronavirus, the Secretary of Health in the State, Manuel de la O, pointed out that it is not convenient to hold events that gather thousands of attendees.

He also announced that this year there will be no festivities for the Cry of Independence. Yesterday, in the questioning session during the press conference to update the information of the Covid-19 in Nuevo León, the official confirmed the suspension of massive events in September.

You may also be interested in: Google Maps: We will have a new voice for the application that will help us

« We are going to suspend it (Pa’l Norte), it is not convenient for festivals to take place in September, » said De la O.

The 2020 edition of the Pa’l Norte, which in 2019 brought together 210 thousand people and that this year expected the same number of attendees, would initially take place on March 20 and 21. In the face of the Covid-19 contingency in Nuevo León, on March 18 the festival organizers announced their rescheduling for Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12.

Read also: Celia Lora: The bikini that wore its rear to the maximum in Mérida for Instagram

Among the more than 67 invited bands, his line-up was headed by The Strokes, Tame Impala, Andrés Calamaro, Alejandro Fernández, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Sum 41, Foster the People, MGMT, Paulo Londra, Los Auténticos Decadentes, El Tri and Kinky .

Although the brothers Óscar and Jesús Flores, organizers of the festival, which this year was scheduled to celebrate its ninth edition in the Fundidora Park, were sought, press staff from his office reported that they had no official information.

If the recommendation of the Secretary of Health is not to hold events in September, the Palenque of Expo Guadalupe is also at risk since its programming begins on September 3 with the performance of Los Ángeles Azules.

The Domo Care poster includes shows from September 3 to October 24 with artists such as Emmanuel, Mijares, Gloria Trevi, Los Tigres del Norte, Bronco, Intocable, Natalia Jiménez, Edith Márquez, Christian Nodal and Duelo, among others.