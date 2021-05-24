It is called ethanolamine and contains the four basic chemical elements

Is named ethanolamine, is the key molecule in the origin of life because contains the four fundamental chemical elements (oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen) and an international group of researchers has detected it for the first time in space.

The research has been led by researchers from the Astrobiology Center (CAB), a joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology of the Ministry of Defense, and the finding has been produced in a molecular cloud located in the center of the galaxy.

Ethanolamine is part of a group of molecules that make up cell membranes, the research centers stressed today after the publication of the results in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) in the United States.

The discovery will help to understand the evolution of the membranes of the first cells, a crucial issue in the study of the origin of life, according to scientist Víctor Manuel Rivilla, from the Center for Astrobiology, who has led an international and multidisciplinary research that has involved astrophysicists, astrochemists and biochemists.

Structure of cell membranes. (A) Schematic view of a cell. (B) Enlarged view of the cell membrane, formed by a phospholipid bilayer. (C) Three-dimensional structure of phospholipid PE (black, red, blue, and white balls denote carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen atoms, respectively). (D) EtA, the molecular species detected in space PNAS

In statements to EFE, Rivilla has influenced and valued that it is the first time that this molecule has been detected in space, and has underlined that the find highlights that “the forerunners of life” are available in space.

“The basic ingredients for life are there”, has stated Víctor Manuel Rivilla, who has pointed out the possibility that from these “ingredients” life has been formed or can be created in other places of the Universe in the same way that it has been formed and created on Earth.

But it has also affected that those forms of life that could have been created from those “precursors” in other places in space they do not have to be similar to life forms that are known on Earth.

Ethanolamine: Crucial Molecules at the Origin of Life

Ethanolamine is part of a group of molecules (phospholipids) that were crucial in the origin and early evolution of life on Earth, and its discovery has beenor possible thanks to the 30-meter radio telescope of diameter installed in the Pico Veleta (Granada) and the 40 meters of the Yebes Observatory (Guadalajara).

“Our results suggest that ethanolamine it is synthesized very efficiently in interstellar space in molecular clouds where new stars and planetary systems are formed ”, highlighted the principal investigator.

The appearance of cell membranes, research centers have highlighted, represents a very important milestone in the origin of life on Earth, since they are in charge of maintaining stable conditions inside the cells, protecting both the genetic material and the metabolic machinery.

“We know that a wide repertoire of prebiotic molecules could have reached the early Earth through the bombardment of comets and meteorites “, explained the researcher Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, from the Center for Astrobiology and co-author of the study.

The researcher explained that the scientists’ estimates suggest that “about a billion trillion liters of ethanolamine could have been transferred to early Earth by meteorite impacts” and he has observed that this amount is equal to the total volume of Lake Victoria, the largest in Africa.

It was formed in space and came to Earth with meteorites

Researchers have found that the value of the abundance in the interstellar medium of ethanolamine relative to that of water suggests that ethanolamine was probably formed in spaceoy that it could be transferred to the meteorites later.

According to Carlos Briones, co-author of the study, “The availability of ethanolamine on early Earth, along with fatty acids or alcohols, may have contributed to the evolution of early cell membranes”, which has – he underlined – important implications not only for the study of the origin of life on Earth, but also on other habitable planets and satellites within the Solar System or anywhere in the Universe.

Improving the sensitivity of radio telescopes will make it possible to detect increasingly complex molecules in space that could give rise to the three basic molecular components of life: lipids (which make up membranes), RNA and DNA nucleic acids (which they contain and transmit genetic information), and proteins (which are responsible for metabolic activity), the researchers have stressed. “Understanding how these prebiotic seeds are formed in space could be key to understanding the origin of life”, Victor Manuel Rivilla has concluded.