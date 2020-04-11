José Manuel Calderón, former international player and currently special assistant to the National Association of Basketball Players (NBPA), acknowledged this Saturday that talking about dates for the NBA return is “complicated” although he assured that, by the time the competition can resume it is “better to have games behind closed doors than not to have them”.

04/11/2020 at 17:43

CEST

EFE

The coronavirus pandemic that is paralyzing and suspending all international sport is also affecting the NBA, which does not know if it will be able to end the season or not.

“This situation creates uncertainty because we do not know when we will be able to return to normality. It is difficult to know what will happen in a few weeks,” he said. Calderón, who works for the NBA Players Union.

For when you can play, Calderón He declared that it would be “better to have the games behind closed doors than not to have them for various reasons. The players will be able to return to their work, the television would have its event and the fan will receive the product that, although it is different, will help to have a little bit of basketball”.

“The complicated thing is not knowing anything and you have to see that there are 16-17 games left to play. Both ESPN (owner of audiovisual rights) and the NBA and we see the different possibilities,” he said.

“As much as you play behind closed doors, that involves many people in a pavilion and what if someone tests positive if you play behind closed doors? We must put all the possibilities on the table and guide us through the steps that the authorities tell us”, Calderón confessed in a virtual talk on #OutsidersTalks.

Another important aspect to analyze for Calderón is also to prepare for the upcoming season. “You have to set dates to see if we play next year’s League and from there go backwards or not.”

Finally, the Extremaduran athlete said, by way of reflection, that this time must be “used to put value on things that were not the same before.”

