“It is being a difficult process”: Odalys Ramírez and her coronavirus quarantine

As it has happened since I had the suspicion of being a carrier of coronavirus, and then confirm it, the presenter Odalys Ramírez He used his social networks to keep his followers aware of his health.

In his most recent publication in Instagram, and also through Instastories, Odalys offered some details of how he copes with quarantine.

This weekend he explained that he is already in better health, but it has been a complicated process due to the isolation of his family.

“Today I went out into the garden to get some air. It was refreshing and refreshing. It is being a difficult process, but with discipline and patience we are going to achieve it. Thank you all for your prayers and nice wishes. The cough is under control and the shortness of breath is almost gone. Today was much better than yesterday, ”he wrote in his most recent Instagram post.

On the same social network, through the stories, he gave more details of his third day in quarantine.

“I still don’t have a fever, the cough is more controlled, the lack of air has also improved a lot. I am not with the oxygenation that I should have yet but it is much more bearable, less alarming ”.

Also in Instastories Odalys commented on the difficulties of the entire process that she has faced since last week, since she cannot be in contact with her family.

“It has been a process of a lot of patience, as well as a lot of discipline, of following hygiene protocols,” confessed Odalys, who also said that it is time to “Have a lot of hope and a lot of faith”.

It has been difficult for her to be away from her family, “to listen to them and not be able to go out.”

In the midst of his isolation, Ramírez accepted that it is the best for everyone. “I am very aware that it is the best for everyone at the moment, I don’t want my children to go through what I’m going through right now... I speak to their electronic devices, it has also been a new way of communication. “

Towards the end of their stories, Odalys appreciated the displays of affection and good wishes, and also showed an image of how she is separated from her family by “two windows and a roof”.

Last Thursday Ramírez confirmed that his coronavirus test was positive.

“The doctor contacted me to tell me that I was positive, that is, I do have coronavirus. My symptoms have been very mild, I have not had a fever at any time, what caught my attention is that I was short of breath at times and that is why they decided to send me to do the test ”, shared the presenter.

“I am fine, within the most vulnerable groups, I think I am going to get rid of it perfectly. At the moment my symptoms are not serious, so it will not be necessary for me to go to a hospital, “he added.

Odalys commented at the time that she had decided to isolate herself so as not to spread the virus. “Yes, I will have to stay guarded, isolated in a room in my house, without being in contact with anyone else. Without leaving here unless the symptoms get worse and that’s when I will have to go to the hospital, but I hope we don’t have to get to that. “

“It’s time to take good care of myself. Get away from my loved ones, my children, Pato and of course I will be missing these days. I want to urge you to be very careful, I really have been taking precautions for three weeks and the crown hit me, “he added in the messages he sent to his followers.

Her partner, the Argentine presenter Patricio Borghetti, also tested positive for the coronavirus, although so far he has not presented symptoms, as he explained through a video on Instagram. Like Odalys, “Duck” remains in quarantine.