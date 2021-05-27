05/26/2021

On at 21:25 CEST

Martí Grau

Romelu Lukaku bets on the consolidation of a winning project at Inter Milan. In a statement to Tuttomercatoweb, the Belgian forward believes that the Italian team must create a new, more ambitious stage. “I think it is an excellent time to start a new cycle“.

He strongly believes in the team’s ability to consolidate and continue to lift titles for years to come. “We have a very strong team, a good coach and a good club. I hope it is possible to continue like this“. With 91 points Inter achieved the ‘scudetto’ of Italian champion with a wide income of twelve points over AC Milan, second with 79.

For his part, Lukaku has established incredible goalscoring records in his second season as a ‘Nerazzurri’ player with 30 goals. Although he has finally been second in the fight for the top scorer in Italy, surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 29, Lukaku has fallen one goal away from equaling his best goalscoring figure in a league championship.

Now facing the economic difficulties suffered by the club derived from the pandemic, the Belgian footballer confirms his intentions to continue at Inter Milan if a winning project is formed.