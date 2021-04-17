“It is always nice to lift a title”

04/17/2021 at 11:48 PM CEST

FC Barcelona was proclaimed champion of the King’s Cup against Athletic Bilbao in the Cartuja and Leo Messi attended the microphones of ‘Barça TV’.

“It was a very tough Copa del Rey for us. It’s always nice to lift a title. It is a very happy day for this group that deserved a joy“, said the Argentine star after finishing the match in which he scored a double.

“It is very special to be the captain of this club in which I have been all my life. It is also very special for being able to lift it“added Leo.

When asked about the game, Messi said that the team knew how to push when necessary: ​​”They have fast players at the top who create scoring chances out of nowhere. We were patient and created spaces. We moved a lot. We went one more march and the chances and the goals arrived. ”

He also commented on the lack of fans in the stands and had words for the team’s fans: “It was very strange for me not to be with people, with the family, but unfortunately it is the situation that we have to live in. “It is a difficult year for us, we must continue in the fight in the League, which is important”, Leo closed.