It is already worth (financially) to buy an electric car

ACD May 24, 2021

The OCU estimates that, thanks to Moves III, it is already cheaper to buy an electric car than a combustion one.

One of the great impediments to the purchase of an electric car was, without a doubt, the purchase and maintenance price, although the new government aid plan, the Moves III Plan, with discounts of up to 9,000 euros depending on the type of electrified model with which we become and if we scrap our vehicle, it has changed the rules of the game.

This is stated by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) and the European Climate Foundation, who argue that this is causing electric cars already pay off. Both organizations have carried out a study of the total costs of using vehicles according to the type of fuel or energy they use. The results of this study can be contrasted with those of a similar study carried out in 2018.

You can save up to 15,500 euros in 11 years

For the calculations, a vehicle compact mid-range bought new and sold at age 11, traveling around 14,500 km per year. To estimate the total cost of use, the purchase price, the resale price, the cost of fuel or electricity, insurance, taxes and maintenance costs have been taken into account.

The total cost of the electric car amounts to 56,000 euros in 11 years of use, compared to 65,000 euros for a compact with a gasoline engine. Namely, represents a saving of 9,000 euros recharging the car with the normal electricity rate (4 euros per 100 km) or 13,000 euros if it is recharged with the reduced night rate (1.6 euros per 100 km). And it can reach 15,500 euros if you also benefit from the maximum help of the Moves III Plan (7,000 euros for delivering a car to scrap).

How much do electric car repairs cost?

As OCU concludes, the electric car has lower maintenance costs and it also has discounts for parking, etc. If you buy a second-hand vehicle, the electric car is even more interesting, while the most expensive would be to get a gasoline car.

Another cheap option is the bifuel gasoline / CNG vehicles. (compressed natural gas), which are currently the cheapest ones, although they have a higher level of emissions than electric motors.