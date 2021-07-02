It is already mandatory: electric and hybrid vehicles must equip an acoustic warning device

Enlarge

ACD July 1, 2021

It is already mandatory that all electric cars and plug-in hybrids mount an acoustic warning for when they travel at low speed.

One of the advantages (some see it as the complete opposite) of electric and hybrid cars is that they are much quieter on the road than cars with a combustion engine.

However, while this is beneficial for the environment, by reducing noise pollution, it can also be dangerous for road usersespecially for the visually impaired or cyclists, as they may not hear cars moving around them.

From start up to 20 km / h

In fact, several studies indicated that the hit-and-run probability increases by 40 percent when we talk about electric models where the sound of the engine is not heard.

To alleviate this problem, the European Union launched a regulation that required all new types of electric and hybrid cars to be equipped with a new acoustic alert system for vehicles (AVAS). Now, from July 1, 2021, this device is mandatory in all electric cars produced.

BMW signs the composer of “The Lion King”, but for what?

The device should automatically generate a sound from car start up to a speed of about 20 km / h, in addition to when the vehicle is reversing (many already have a specific audible warning for reversing previously installed).

Likewise, in its technical conception, the sound that this device will emit must be greater than 56 decibels (the equivalent of a human conversation) but never exceed 75, which is the maximum level set for cars equipped with combustion engines.

What are car ADAS systems?

The generation of sound, as we mentioned, must be automatic and it is not in the driver’s hand to disable it manually. Thus, the European Union regulation provides that this system cannot be operated or turned off by the motorist as initially contemplated.

In this sense, manufacturers are given freedom to offer different sounds so that customers can have the possibility to choose between different options.