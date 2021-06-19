it is already legal to carry weapons without any kind of permission

Texas: it is now legal to carry weapons without any type of permit

MiamiMundo / Univision

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed this Wednesday the bill that the state Congress had approved at the end of May with the votes of the Republican majority in both houses that will allow carrying small arms without the need to request a permit.

The law will enter into force as of September 1; meanwhile the current requirements are maintained. Afterwards, residents over 21 years of the southern state will not have to apply for a license and not even have some kind of prior review or training.

With this measure, Texas becomes the largest state in the country to allow its residents to carry a firearm without any kind of requirements, despite the fact that 59% of Texans reject that they can carry weapons without a license, according to a recent survey from the University of Texas and the local newspaper The Texas Tribune.

In Texas, rifles and other long weapons could be carried without the need for permits.

Until now it has been mandatory to obtain a license to be able to carry pistols in the state; a fingerprint registration, participation in a training course and passing a written exam and a shooting exam are also required.

Supporters of the law argue that Texas must respect the constitutional right of its residents by withdrawing all permits to carry a weapon. But opponents warn of the risks, especially when just two years ago the state was the scene of the 2019 El Paso and Midland-Odessa massacres, which killed 30 people.

The gun law in Texas is the product of pressure exerted by conservative and pro-gun groups in the face of skepticism from police organizations and the majority of the citizenry reflected in the surveys.

“Despite overwhelming support for commonsense laws to prevent gun violence, such as universal background checks, Texas Republicans, led by a cowardly governor, are more interested in gaining the attention of the gun lobby than in preventing violence ”, declared the democratic congresswoman Veronica Escobar, quoted by ..

For her part, Gyl Switzer, from the Gun Sense organization, highlighted that with the enactment of this law “elected leaders have ignored the pain and have retracted their promises to protect public safety. When elected officials decide to legislate for gun extremists and against public safety, all Texans are in danger. “

Texas is the second most populous in the country and the second with the largest Hispanic population (40%, according to Census Bureau estimates).