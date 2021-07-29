It is already known who will be Batgirl in the next HBO Max movie | Entertainment

Leslie Grace, singer who has made her film debut with In a New York neighborhood (In the heights) will be Batgirl in the film being prepared for HBO Max.

The Batgirl movie, which Warner and DC are preparing for HBO Max, has already found a protagonist. And under the mask, in the skin of Barbara Gordon, we will see Leslie grace. We have just seen the American and Dominican singer in the musical En un barrio de Nueva York (In the Heights).

Grace was chosen from a list of actresses such as Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), Haley Lu Richardson (Ravenswood) and Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Kill and Finish).

Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm the Batgirl movie, which will feature a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee and the DC movies Birds of prey and the future The Flash) and will be produced by Kristin Burr (Cruella).

No more details of the film are known, except that it will be released directly on HBO Max, so it will not go through theaters. For a long time, the film was expected to have a traditional theatrical release, and even The Avengers director Josh Whedon was hired for a time as a director.

Batgirl (and not to be confused with Batwoman, a different character who currently has her own series on The CW) is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City Commissioner James Gordon. She already debuted on the big screen in Batman and Robin, the film directed by Joel Schumacher in 1997, played by Alicia Silverstone (although at that time she was the daughter of Alfred Pennyworth).

In the cinema we will soon see Supergirl, who will debut in the Flash movie played by Sasha Calle. The Flash will be released in 2022, but before The Batman and Shazam: The Fury of the Gods will arrive, with Black Adam on the horizon, an example that DC movies can take off without always depending on Batman and Superman.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.