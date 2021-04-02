It is already known what the “health passport” of the European Union will be like

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, presented this Sunday, March 28, the future European “health passport” on French television. (Photo: LE GRAND JURY RTL – LE FIGARO – LCI)

A certificate in QR code that will be available in all official languages ​​of the European Union (EU) before July. This was explained on Sunday 28th by Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, on the set of the French newscast Grand Jury RTL. Its objective: to facilitate summer tourism between EU countries for those who are already vaccinated against the coronavirus.

And what data will it contain exactly? “It will include your name, your date of birth, the passport number with the QR code, if you have been vaccinated or not, what vaccine you have received and whether or not you have passed the disease”, listed Breton, in charge of the vaccination campaign at the European Union.

It will be a provisional document that will lose its validity when the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the pandemic. However, it will not be a mandatory requirement for free movement within the EU. “For those who have not received the vaccine or have overcome the disease, a PCR will be requested and the result will be attended to,” said Thierry Breton. This certificate will be available in all official languages ​​of the European Union.

“As soon as we are sure that every European citizen who wants to be vaccinated can access the vaccine in a fair way, which will be the case in the next three months, it will be a good thing to have a health certificate confirming that a real person has been vaccinated ”, He explained.

It is a measure highly requested by airlines and by countries whose economy depends largely on tourism, such as Greece or Spain. Other countries have shown their reluctance about the risk of spreading …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.