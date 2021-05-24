It is already a ‘trending topic’ in Spain

Paco Marhuenda in ‘Liarla Pardo’. (Photo: LIARLA PARDO)

Paco Marhuenda does not stop climbing positions in the trends of Twitter Spain after his intervention this Sunday in Liarla Pardo, Cristina Pardo’s program on weekend afternoons on laSexta.

Speaking of vacations and working hours, the director of La Razón has compared the way Spaniards work with that of the United States and has left a phrase that has caused deep indignation on social networks: “What about this country of having a month of vacation is outrageous ”.

After the scandal that it has caused among the various gatherings, he added to reaffirm his position: “This is how Spain is not very competitive.”

Marhuenda has also defended that in this country “you can always work from what you like” and has revealed his own life, when he refused to be a partner in an important firm to dedicate himself to what he likes.

“I have always been concerned that whatever I did I would like. Sometimes they have offered me things that I would have earned a lot, and I rejected it because what I like is journalism and the university ”, he explained.

The presenter has disagreed with this comment and replied that “there are many people who cannot access what they like”: We respond to stereotypes, that is, if your father is one thing, you have to be that and please them ”.

A comment that has aroused a wave of criticism on Twitter and to which even the athlete Roberto Sotomayor has responded, who has decided to take a step forward in politics by joining Ione Belarra’s candidacy to lead United We Can.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.