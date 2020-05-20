Mexican singer and actress Ninel Conde went to the National Palace on Tuesday to deliver a letter to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and ask him to help her recover her son Emmanuel, whom she has not seen for three months, since his ex-partner and father of the little one, Giovanni Medina, has prevented him.

“It is a letter where I inform our president of the situation of how this man (Giovanni Medina) uses both his government and his officials as a flag, and that I simply ask him to act according to law, without any privilege, and that justice is done because it is almost three months now; I am desperate to see my son, ”said the singer when leaving the place, located in the Historic Center of the city.

She said that she attended the place as a citizen and mother and not as the artist.

«It’s almost three months without my son and I already want to be able to have him with me and hug him. It has been a long time and there is no answer, “he told the media.

And it is that a former partner has said in various media that her son is in danger being with the mother, since Medina affirmed that Conde contracted coronavirus, to which she responded saying that “a mother cannot be dangerous for her son when the only thing she does is to work, the fact of traveling is not a reason for the Lord to say that I cannot see my son. He does not have custody, no judicial authority can give it to him, he only has a paper full of lies saying that I abandoned the child and that I have coronavirus, which is not true ».

Ninel added that he knows that Medina consumes amphetamines, “even I was worried because according to him, he took them to concentrate and be smarter,” in addition to being supporting federal officials to prevent her from being with her five-year-old son again.

The team of the presidency assured her that they would send the letter to the President so that he would be aware and see if they could take letters on the matter, so she hopes that the president will listen to his request.