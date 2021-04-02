“It is almost impossible to reach 70% of vaccinated with a second dose at the end of summer”

The vaccination campaign against Covid in Spain began on December 27 and, so far, 8,342,155 doses have been administered. However, the number of people who have been vaccinated with both doses is 2,797,015, which is more than 5% of the population. The Government continues to insist that it will comply with the target of 70% of citizens immunized after the summer. “The goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Spaniards in summer is within reach,” said Health Minister Carolina Darias on Thursday after announcing the arrival of more vaccines.

But, among citizens, the question that has been repeated the most since the arrival of vaccines is: when will I get vaccinated? To give an answer to this question, a Spanish physicist, Álvaro Díez González-Pardo, and a Polish doctor, Dominika Miszews, And seeing the success it has had in other countries, they decided to create the ‘Vaccination shift calculator in Spain’ for the Omni Calculator project.

This tool, which is based on the vaccination strategy of the Spanish Government, allows you to know how many people are before you in the queue to get vaccinated, while offering an indicative date on when you will receive the first puncture. For this they have to fill in a series of boxes: autonomous community; age; if you are a health worker or if you work or live in a residence; if you work indoors; if you are at risk or are currently pregnant; if he is a teacher, among other issues.

“What the calculator does is that with these answers the user is classified into a group and we have within the demographics of each group. With this information we calculate the people who still have to be vaccinated before that person’s group and with the chosen vaccination rate, which may be that of the government, we calculate when that vaccine would arrive “, explains the Spanish physicist Álvaro Díez in a conversation with 20 minutes, in which he assures that “It is almost impossible to reach 70% of those vaccinated with a second dose by the end of the summer.”

However, the calculator does not give an exact date and offers a range of about three months. “We cannot know is if the person you will be the first or the last in your group to be vaccinated “, details, and adds that in all groups it takes time to vaccinate everyone. “Since the first person in a senior center is vaccinated until the last one is vaccinated, there is quite a long time and that is more or less the margin that we give.”

People who do not want to be vaccinated

In that queue there may be people who do not want to receive the vaccine, something that the calculator also estimates. For this they use a parameter that “is the acceptance of the vaccine, which right now is 94 percent, which is the most optimistic estimate.” But, before, -as the calculator is constantly updated-, for example, they had it “with a survey that was carried out in November and aimed at 79 percent of the population.”

This parameter, the physicist maintains, affects more the date on which “herd immunity is going to be achieved or the vaccination is going to end” than the vaccination round. “If acceptance is below 70 percent of the population, the calculator displays a message explaining with that one vaccination so low, group immunity would not be achieved “, he continues.

The Government’s vaccination strategy with that target of 70%

The Government is convinced that the roadmap set so that 70% of citizens have received the complete vaccine schedule for the summer remains unchanged. “Right now it is almost impossible to reach 70% of people vaccinated with the two doses in late summer Because AstraZeneca doses have a three-month delay between the first and the second. Which means that those people who we would like to be vaccinated at the end of summer they must have received the first dose in June. That is quite difficult, “says Álvaro Díez.

However, yes that 70% of the population is likely to receive that first dose and a fairly high percentage of that 70 percent have the second. “In fact, we are seeing now that the vaccination rate is going up quite fast. A week ago we were around 800,000 vaccinations a week and now we are around to 1,300,000 units or million and a half”.

To reach the Government’s objective of 70%, it is necessary to be vaccinating from last Thursday to 2.1 million or 2.2 million people per week. “With this, we would reach the two doses at the end of summer. Therefore, if there are vaccines, we will arrive because we have the capacity to do so,” he says, and rules out that AstraZeneca is an obstacle to that goal.

And with the arrival of more vaccines?

Next Monday a shipment will arrive 1,200,000 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. That important shipment is in addition to the one that has arrived on Thursday afternoon, of more than a million vaccines from the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca. These numbers are speeding up that vaccination process and you may introduce changes to the calculator.

The expert explains that the tool does not estimate the vaccines that are arriving in Spain and neither does the purchase that Spain has right now. They do it retroactively, because, according to Díez, “the problem with estimating which vaccines will arrive is that they already know what happens with all the contracts that are signed, which in the end some do comply, others do not.”

The calculator collects the vaccination rate in the last week and extrapolates it from there, assuming that the vaccination rate is going to be the same as in the last week, therefore, “This is usually a pessimistic estimate.” “The normal thing is that the vaccination rate accelerates, not that it is reduced,” he clarifies.

The arrival of Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in Spain will also be able to speed up vaccination. For this reason, the physicist takes this into account and will introduce the changes for this vaccine to have it ready at the moment in which it begins to be inoculated with it.

“We will achieve herd immunity around February 20 next year”

Herd immunity and summer

Herd immunity seems to be further in Spain, among other things, because, at the moment, children under 18 are not vaccinated. So, with the data we have right now and if vaccination continued at the current rate, Spain would achieve immunity group around “February 20 next year”. “This is the conservative estimate because it is likely that we have herd immunity before,” he highlights.

“Although herd immunity is achieved with 70 percent of the population, It is not the same 70 percent of those that the government wants to vaccinate at the end of the summer “, clarifies Díez.

Despite being far from this herd immunity, summer can be lived with fewer restrictions. The pessimism of the estimates is due to the fact that there are not many vaccines and not a lack of capacity to vaccinate. “In summer we will be able to reduce restrictions a bit and have a more normal summer, with more tourism and more.” This “certain normality” will be possible even if it does not reach 70 percent. “It is likely to happen because, and even with 30% of the population vaccinated, transmission will be reduced,” he adds.

One thing that also counts is that people who have already been through the coronavirus develop some immunity. In Spain there are 3,291,394 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and those “are fewer vaccines to give.” “If we have had 3 million cases, then at least a million and a half doses will be saved. Because with the latest Health update, those who have passed the Covid six months ago are only vaccinated with one dose. Those who they have had it for a long time, as there is no solid scientific evidence of an immunity after more than six months, they fall within the normal vaccination “, assures the physicist.

Another thing that matters for the summer is that the population “that is vaccinated is the one most at risk,” therefore, explains Álvaro Díez, “you can contemplate the fact that allow a higher level of infection without there being so many serious cases of hospitalizations. “

“When the pandemic started, I remember that Sweden that since he saw that the vaccines were going to take a year to arrive, he tried to immunize the population by allowing a lot of contact between the healthy population. The problem with that is that it is a viral disease that grows exponentially and it is very difficult to control it. Because, it’s a riskier strategy “, concludes.