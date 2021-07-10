“It is almost impossible to annul Messi”

07/09/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

The defender Thiago silva, captain of the Brazilian team, which on Saturday will face Argentina at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa América title, admitted this Friday that canceling Lionel Messi is almost impossible but that Brazil prepared to minimize their offensive plays.

“We have our way of playing and against Argentina we will keep our game because we believe in it, although the difficulty will be different because they have Messi, a player who unbalances, “said the French PSG defender at a press conference.

“We are not going to annul him because it is almost impossible to annul a player of that level, but we are going to minimize his offensive actions so that he does not have spaces and we are going to neutralize his plays mainly with articulation players, the ones he looks for all the time, “added the Brazilian captain.

Thiago Silva said he was sure that Argentina depends on what Messi does because he is a player who makes a difference, although he admitted that there are other footballers, those who pass the ball to him, with whom Brazil also has to be careful.

“We have to pay attention to those players and redouble our attention on Messi because he is a player who unbalances, like Neymar unbalances for Brazil. It will be a great duel, but I hope that Neymar can be on a more inspired day, “he said.

The defender said that the classic between Brazil and Argentina is always very special, and more so because it is a final of the Copa América, he added that he considers both teams as the best in South America at this time and that is why he believes it is fair that they are the finalists.

Stressed that play in the Maracana is always special and that he hopes that in the match with Argentina “he can crown both the moments of happiness and those of sadness” that happened in that stadium, among which he cited the defeat in a final of the Copa Libertadores.

He added that the possibility of 7,200 fans attending the Maracana, authorized this Friday by the mayor’s office, provides additional motivation for the final.

“We will be returning to normality. It is not ideal. But it is the return to the stadiums little by little as it happened in Europe. The important thing is to be prepared for the game and do the best to be able to celebrate at the Maracana even if it is only with 10% of its capacity, “he said.

The final of the Copa América will face Brazil, host, current champion and favorite, and Argentina, which grew in its last games guided by Lionel Messi, on Saturday at the Maracana. It will be the first final between the historic South American rivals since the 2007 Copa América in Venezuela, which Brazil won.