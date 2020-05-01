The Parliament has definitively adopted the climate energy law, which in particular provides for a series of measures for energy-consuming dwellings also called “thermal strainers”. Here is what could change for you with the energy law.

[Mis à jour le 26 septembre 2019 à 15h23] The climate energy law was adopted Thursday, September 26 in the Senate. This text of law perpetuates a device for the renovation of dwellings qualified as “thermal sieves” or energy. As a reminder, they correspond to homes that consume a lot of energy. Here are the changes you should expect.

It is a complex subject: how to fight against thermal strainers. At present, 7.5 million homes are currently classified in category F or G in the sense of the energy performance diagnosis (DPE). To fight against these “thermal strainers”, one of the proposals consisted in prohibiting the rental by 2025. It was even one of the campaign promises of candidate Macron. The measure had however been revoked in committee. The same fate was reserved for another proposal aimed at sequestering 5% of the sale price of energy-consuming housing to landlord landlords in order to carry out energy saving works. Parliamentarians and the government finally abandoned these binding measures, preferring more incentive measures.

Are you a lessor and concerned owner? Note, however, that the 2019 climate energy law provides for some changes. In detail, the system will intervene in three stages: a time of incitement, obligation and sanctions as a last resort. Objective displayed, to reach “the end of the thermal strainers in 2028”, said the Minister for the ecological transition, Elisabeth Borne. On January 1, 2023, the dwellings must meet a criterion to be considered “decent” and the owners will be required to start work before 2028. If you have not respected this deadline, graduated sanctions could be implemented. The sale or rental announcement must state that the property is not in conformity.

Please note that the rent revision, in the event of work, will be conditional on reaching an energy performance level. If you are an owner, you will be obliged to carry out an energy audit in the event of rental or sale of your accommodation.

CITE or energy transition tax credit will be transformed into a bonus from next year for all households, as part of the 2020 budget. This tax benefit corresponds to 30% of expenses incurred over the year, up to a ceiling. From next year, the premium, reserved for the most modest households, will be accessible upon completion of the works and each site will have a specific amount of aid. Another change in scope, the CITE must integrate aid from the National Housing Agency (Anah) for the most modest owners. In addition, lessor owners will be able to benefit from it, which is not the case today. Currently, they must turn to the zero-rate eco-loan or to Anah to start energy renovation works.

What if an energy audit becomes compulsory for dwellings classified as F or G within the meaning of the energy performance diagnosis, known as DPE? It is the wish of the government, and it becomes reality within the framework of the law energy climate. This housing assessment will a priori be more complete than the energy performance diagnosis. It must aim to propose work for each energy-intensive home. As a reminder, DPE now measures the amount of greenhouse gases and energy consumed by housing. This diagnosis is mandatory and must be given by the owner to the tenant or during a sale. The DPE is valid for ten years.