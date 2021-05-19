It is a trend, Chayanne captivates again with his music! | AP

The singer of Puerto Rican origin Elmer Figueroa Arce better known as Chayanne has become a trend in social networks especially in Tiktok.

This thanks to one of his most iconic songs, definitely the singer is continually renewing himself although this time it was thanks to one of his best-known songs.

For years the flirtatious and charming singer and celebrity of pop music has conquered with his music and it is that he is fortunate that his melodies can be of different styles, be they ballads, pop music and even reggaeton as his most recent projects where he has collaborated.

On constant occasions the name of Chayanne has become a trend, although he is a music star on special dates such as Father’s Day is when certain Internet users assure that he is their father, the funny thing is that this happens with millions of people who adore his music and the Puerto Rican personality.

It is “Bullfighter“The melody that has starred in several videos for several weeks and is that some Internet users have shared in certain editions where they are” checking “something about the melody released in 2002 on the album Grandes Éxitos.

It was on the JuliManu03 YouTube channel where a video was shared with several anime openings that have Chayanne’s song in the background, so far it has more than 52 thousand reproductions and 122 comments, we will share it with you right away.

Among the comments that Internet users wrote in the video are of emotion and surprise, especially because the song fits perfectly, it is something that they cannot really believe, others claim that now their moms could watch anime with them as long as the voice appears. by Chayanne.

The popularity of this song is that it is perfect for the intro of any series or program, on Facebook we have seen and heard the background melody in various openings such as the cartoon “Los Caballeros del Zodiado”, another of which we have had the chance to see is the famous anime of “Kimetsu No Yaiba” and even the intro of “Sailor Moon”.

On YouTube you can find several videos with the openings of various animes and that the singer’s song appears in the background, surely it lends itself a lot for the beginning of the song that on several occasions is a bit similar to that of animes in the style of music, the rhythm goes perfectly with them.

When corroborating this, it makes us think that the versatility of Chayanne’s music, especially “Torero”, is quite striking, because in effect perhaps with mini arrangements regarding the edition of the opening they combine perfectly with the song of Chayanne who He is adored by millions, especially for his humility and charismatic personality.

In Tiktok several young people decided to verify that it was true that this news about their melody, so surely hundreds or perhaps thousands of videos of openings have been shared since then, it is interesting to see in a single video a compilation of each and every one of they.

Something that has also become popular with the current pandemic and what many people, especially young people, have enjoyed doing is convincing their mothers (one of the singer’s biggest fans) is that they try to convince them that Chayanne wants that they get vaccinated or that they will take them to one of their concerts, but in the end it is that they take them to be vaccinated to end this pandemic as soon as possible.