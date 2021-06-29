06/28/2021 at 7:48 PM CEST

Xavi Hernández, from his role as global ambassador for the 2022 World Cup, has issued a statement in which he has offered his particular vision on Qatar, ensuring that it will surprise the fans. The video, broadcast in ‘Reel’ format under the title ‘Qatar according to Xavi’ has been published by the Road to 2022es Instagram page.

The Barça legend, who landed in Qatar to join Al Sadd – first as a player and later as a coach – has been enjoying the country for five years, and considers that the World Cup is the perfect opportunity to place him in the international spotlight. “People are going to be amazed at what the country is, what the culture is. Qataris are very hospitable people. Since I came here 5 years ago, I have discovered a completely different world, and people are going to like everything, from the gastronomy to the climate. “

One of the great controversies that has plagued the Qatar World Cup organization are the dates. The tournament will begin on November 26, 2022 and end on December 18, 2022, interrupting the regular season. However, the Terrassa midfielder has been openly in favor of this decision. “It is a success that the World Cup is held in December. The stadiums are magnificent. I think it’s going to be a historic World Cup“.