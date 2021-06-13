“It is a spectacular way to close my stage here”

06/13/2021 at 10:14 PM CEST

FC Barcelona closes the season with a historic full of victories and titles which has taken on a much greater value this Sunday with the conquest of the 10th Champions League in Cologne against Aalborg (35-23) in the farewell of many heavyweights in the section.

In addition to coach Xavi Pascual and an excited manager David Barrufet, there are at least six players who will not continue and the most emblematic of all is undoubtedly captain Raúl Entrerríos, although everything indicates that he could lead a team from the quarry.

“It has been a perfect season, incredible, we have done something extraordinary, it is unforgettable. I am happy and proud of the team. For me it is special and a spectacular way to close my stage here “, said the veteran Asturian central defender.

“We have lived emotions and many experiences, some not pleasant, but year after year we have risen. I am sure that I will miss the clues, because this has been my life until today “, admitted the living myth of Spanish handball (the Tokyo Games still await him).

In this sense, Entrerríos reiterated that they have been “20 years of life as a professional and it is not easy to say goodbye “, but he prefers to look forward with optimism because” now other doors are opening “.

The team celebrated a title more than deserved

| VÍCTOR SALGADO – FCB

Nor will the French continue after a decade as a Barça player. Cédric Sorhaindo, who will continue to play next season under Xavi Pascual at Dinamo Bucharest, possibly also with Àlex Pascual.

“The last dance represents a way to enjoy on the floor. It’s hard to understand, but that’s how I see it. I arrived with a Champions League and I’m leaving with another, so a cycle is closed in the best possible way & rdquor ;, pointed out the one from Martinique, one of the keys to this wardrobe.

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas completed another excellent match and received the MVP with full merit. “We deserved it. We have suffered a lot these seasons, but in the current one we have been the best and we have shown it,” stressed the Toledo.

An imperial Gonzalo took the MVP

| .

“We really wanted to lift this title, because when you suffer you want it much more. It is dedicated to all the colleagues who have been there these years and have not been able to win it, to the fans, the family and all those who have helped us, “added a radiant ‘Gonchi’.

And what to say of Ludovic Fàbregas and that barcelonismo What does every second show? “We had a great game from the start. The team played very well during the 60 minutes, respecting the rival as much as possible,” said the Frenchman.

“I am very proud to play for Barça and to wear this shirt. And today we have made history and this was the objective that we had all had for a long time and that we have finally been able to fulfill “, concluded ‘Ludo’.