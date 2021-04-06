“It is a smear campaign,” says Alfredo Adame about audio in which he talks about keeping money from his campaign

The actor and candidate for Deputy for District 14, in Tlalpan, Alfredo Adame assured that the leaked audio in which he talks about the money he will receive for his campaign and how the Progressive Social Networks party seeks to help Morena in the Chamber of Deputies.

In an interview with El Universal, Adame said that it is “a smear campaign” initiated by youtuber Luis Alberto Ordaz “El rey grupero”, Carlos Trejo and Pablo Mendizabal.

A few days ago “El rey groupero” asked people not to vote for Adame, calling him misogynistic and violent. Carlos Trejo has supported the youtuber’s sayings, due to the old quarrels he has with the actor.

In the audio you hear Adame say: “They don’t give 40 million, of those 40 we screw 25 and that’s how business is, because it will not reach the majority of deputies in the Chamber, they need to take hold of the whole thing, that’s why they are going to RSP they are going to super support him, so that he can achieve as much as possible, in the Chamber the difference will be like 11 deputies, from RSP they are going to remove those deputies to have a majority in the Chamber ”, says the driver.

He assures that he has already had meetings with former union leader Elba Esther Gordillo, her daughter, Maricruz Montelongo, and with party members. It indicates that their order is not to confront the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, or with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He also says that the owners of the party are Elba Esther Gordillo, López Obrador, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who he says will be the next president.