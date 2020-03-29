More and more athletes who, far from keeping quiet, charge against the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Podemos for its management of the coronavirus crisis. The last to explode on social networks has been Pepe Reina, a veteran Spanish goalkeeper who is now a member of the English Aston Villa. The goal could not be contained and he has charged Sánchez and his colleagues with regard to the famous defective tests purchased from a Chinese company without a license.

But what has really angered Pepe Reina is that those responsible for it were asked at a press conference, about the price paid for these tests and also why the government is going to make another request to that company. Far from answering clearly, the general director of the Basic Portfolio of Services of the National Health and Pharmacy System, Patricia LacruzHe answered without saying anything. And that has pissed off the Spanish goalkeeper, who has been especially hard on his social networks.

“It really is a shame! They are making a fool of themselves day after day … AMAZING! », Pepe Reina wrote on his Twitter account along with the video in which the person in charge avoids answering the question from the media, who wanted to learn more about the issue of faulty tests acquired from a non-approved Chinese company and above all why they have acquired their materials again.

It is really a shame !! They are making a fool of themselves day after day … 😰😰🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ AMAZING !! https://t.co/fQECoXvl3b

– Pepe Reina (@ PReina25) March 29, 2020