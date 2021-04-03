“It is a shame on society”

Colby Covington | Image: Getty Images

Ben Askren (19-2) will make his boxing debut against Jake Paul (2-0) on April 17 and the rivalry between the two is really on, but now we also have to talk about Colby Covington (16-2). The two UFC fighters have never had an especially good relationship but it seems like the popular youtuber and boxer is bringing them together a bit.

Colby Covington attacks Jake Paul

Because in a recent interview with Helen Yee, “Chaos” has not only attacked Jake Paul but has predicted a victory for Ben Askren in the match that they will both have.

«Hopefully Ben will knock out Paul. I’m sick of hearing him talk. He is always talking but he doesn’t really say anything. That guy is a complete joke, he’s a shame on society, a shame on MMA and a shame on the boxing world.. I hope Ben closes his mouth.

Ben and I have had exchanges of words in the past not very pleasant but Now show me your support makes it clear that I deserve the title shot. You know I’ve been working. He knows that Jorge Masvidal is afraid to fight me. And the fans also want to see me back.

Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul | Image: Chamatkar Sandhu