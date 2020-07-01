The coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Quique Setién, during the match corresponding to day 33 of the first division that they played tonight against Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona. . / Alberto Estévez.

(.M0396 /)

Barcelona, ​​Jun 30 . .- The Barcelona coach, Quique Setién, called the draw against Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou (2-2) a « penalty » and admitted that his team is « increasingly complicated « the league title.

Speaking to Movistar LaLiga, the coach urged his players to « continue working », despite the fact that if Real Madrid wins this Thursday against Getafe the leadership will be four points behind, and denied that his figure as coach is discussed after the last few results.

« It is a shame, because we have more and more complicated. Leaving these points means that we are moving away from the title, but we must continue working, » he said.

In this sense, Setién was « quite happy » with the performance of his team, although he regretted not « having done more damage » to Atlético, a team with « very disciplined players ».

The Cantabrian coach bet this Tuesday on a 4-4-2: « We have gone on to do different things. We thought that it would be enough for us to play with Messi and Riqui Puig more advanced. »

On the situation of Antoine Griezmann, who chained the second consecutive substitution and entered the pitch in added time, the Cantabrian coach defended the decision.

« I see Griezmann well. The problem is that not everyone can play and some have to be decided. You always think that at a certain moment you can do something. I have not done it before because we were playing very well. Suárez always has to try to have him, Messi too, because you never know what is going to happen. It is not easy to find him a place without destabilizing the team, « he explained.