“It is a routine to train and be ready for fights”

The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the best pound-for-pound boxer of the moment, assured this Saturday that he makes his fights look easy because he trains hard and that is reflected when he gets into the ring.

“I make them look easy because of what I do in the gym; I train hard, for me it’s a routine of life to train and always be ready for fights; that’s how I make them easy“, he said in an interview to the Mexican press, after beating English by knockout Billy Joe Saunders.

Álvarez punished Saunders in the eighth round, in which he hit an ‘upper’ to the right eye, from which the Englishman did not recover and did not come out in the ninth. The Mexican won the title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), which he added to his belts from the World Boxing Council and the World Association.

“It was a matter of being patient, more with a rival like Billy Joe Saunders, a southpaw who moves. It was what we did, work without despairing; I said it from before, in the seven and eight is when I was going to begin to make my fight “, commented.

Álvarez arrived at 56 wins, 38 on the fast track, with one loss and two draws, and gave Saunders his first setback after 30 consecutive wins.

By removing the WBO girdle from the English, Saúl only needs to win the title of the International Federation, held by the American Caleb Plant, to get hold of the four belts of his weight.

The Mexican revealed that his goal is to challenge Plant for September, but he is angered that the rivals announce their interest in facing him and when the opportunity is given they ask for too many conditions to get into the ring.

“Sometimes it makes me angry because they say they want to fight me and when the fight is going to take place, they ask for the moon and the stars. Hopefully I will get out of the fight and complete the goal of winning all four titles, “added the 30-year-old fighter.

Despite being the most important boxer of the moment, ‘Canelo’ is criticized by some media and on social networks, but today he said he is grateful because most of them love him, although sometimes there is more talk about those who minimize him.

“Those who say that people do not love me, look at the 100 who speak badly, more than the millions who love me“He said, referring to the almost massive support of more than 73,000 fans who gathered to see him this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.