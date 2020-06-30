The countries that can enter the EU are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco and Rwanda.

New Zealand, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay can also travel freely to the region.

Mexico may not enter the list until its level of infections in the last 14 days drops considerably

Slowly the world is opening its doors and returning to the new normal. Of course, most countries are doing this with extreme care, hoping to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections as much as possible for the future. This implies that a good part of the activities that are being resumed have certain operating restrictions. In the case of Mexico, it implies that there will be no trip to the European Union (EU).

Through an official statement, the EU Council announced that it will begin to lift its travel restrictions for various countries in the world. Tourists from these nations will be able to travel freely to and from the European region, since the epidemiological situation at their place of origin is considered under relative control. But perhaps more important is to see which territories are not yet allowed to re-enter. Among them is, of course, Mexico.

According to El Economista and ., both the Republic and nations like Russia, Brazil, the United States and India are considered a risk of infection for the EU. Therefore, tourists from these countries will not be able to enter any of the 27 countries that are part of the block. But it is possible that in the coming weeks the inhabitants of Mexico and other regions may travel to the region. This, because the list will be reviewed twice every month.

What does it mean for the state of the pandemic in Mexico?

Not surprisingly, the EU is reluctant to accept nations from the Americas, and indeed from many other regions, within its borders. It should not be forgotten that Latin America has long been considered the new epicenter of COVID-19. It should also be remembered that aggressive outbreaks are being seen in the US, forcing many brands to close again. Even success stories like South Korea are finding new spikes of infection.

But you have to go back to the EU travel restrictions. The fact that Mexico is not yet on the block’s list, what does it mean for the country? Strictly speaking, nothing particularly surprising. According to the same European Council, these permits will only be given to nations that have controlled the pandemic as well or better than nations in the region. If you remember that the Republic has not yet reached the peak of infections, it is not a decision that is out of place.

It is also worth remembering that, so far, just over a dozen countries actually have permission to return to the EU. So the situation in Mexico is more the rule than the exception on the international scene. However, perhaps in the future the decision of the block will be more important. In the end, it is an external measurement of how serious the pandemic situation in the Republic is perceived. And it could be good to contrast with internal figures.

Other implications of the travel restriction

Of course, this EU decision could affect some business operations in the short and medium term. It should not be forgotten that Europe is one of the most popular destinations in Mexico, so it could further burden the already overwhelmed tourism industry. It must also be remembered that several nations on the continent are good commercial allies within the Republic. So the travel ban could hinder some business operations.

In general, travel restrictions have a negative effect on the market. And not only with regard to relations between the EU and Mexico. According to CNN, these same measures are being applied almost everywhere in the world, creating a state of almost total lack of communication and exchange. According to Quartz, many nations may not be able to afford these decisions economically. And several studies debate its effectiveness in pandemic combat.

