“It is a relationship that was already doomed”

One of the star themes of this edition of Survivors 2021 has been the relationship of Tom Brusse and Sandra Pica. The couple that began their relationship on the Island of Temptations have lived what seems like the end of their love story on another paradise island, this time in Cayos Cochinos. Sandra traveled to Honduras to end her relationship with the Frenchman, although it seems that she has left the door open to a future reconciliation.

Various rumors claimed that Pica’s decision would be motivated by a new illusion, Julen, extronista of women and men and vice versa. However, the protagonist has denied that this is the reason why she has decided to break up with her partner and has pointed out that she and Julen are just friends.

The two young men met through their personal trainer and between training and training a new friendship was born. Some Telecinco collaborators have assured that there is something more than a friendship between Julen and Sandra and that she has visited his house on more than one occasion and may have also enjoyed the Jacuzzi on his terrace.

Denies a relationship with Sandra

Ana Rosa’s program wanted to know Violeta Mangriñán’s version of the ex and find out what is hidden under the waters of the famous Jacuzzi. Marta Riesco has moved this Thursday to the extronista’s house where they have been able to talk about the relationship between Sandra Pica and Tom Brusse. The collaborator has ensured that he It is not the reason for the breakup of the couple, but rather “it is a relationship that was already condemned to end.”

“The only thing I’ve done is meet her to have a good time,” added the interviewee. The reporter if there has been something more than beautiful words and, nervous, has responded: “No. What has there been? Well, what do I know, Marta, good times like when you are meeting someone who is related to you.” “If you ask me: ‘Do you like Sandra’? I’ll say yes. A pretty girl, who knows how to talk, who makes me have a good time, because I’ll always like her, “added Julen.

Julen advises Sandra to close her story with Tom Brusse

The Telecinco collaborator has justified the attitude of his friend taking into account that she is a young girl, 22 years old, immersed in a more adult and formal relationship. “Maybe you forget that part of adolescence and youth, which is a little lack of control, joking … Well, maybe I have infected him with that “, Julen has finished.

The extronist who became one of the love victims of the reality show in an old edition when his ex-partner, Violeta Mangriñán, fell in love with another contestant in Survivors, now seems to have become the third person among another couple on the island. The young man has assured that before considering a relationship with Sandra I would advise you to close your chapter with Tom Brusse first.