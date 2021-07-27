“It is a privilege to play for Real”

data-youtube-vid>

Diego

rich, who knows since last weekend that his signing for Real was about to crystallize, has been “very happy to come to this great club” in his first statements to the official media of the entity of Anoeta. For the realistic side “it is a privilege” to be a new Real player. “It has finally come true”, he added, referring to the last days of uncertainty and the Burgos, who hopes “to provide great help to the club and his teammates”, is very “eager to start this new stage.

For those who do not know this powerful winger who has played in the Saragossa, Leganes Y Bournemouth, explains that it can bring “humility, work and effort. Being as I have always been, I am going to contribute both on and off the field to my teammates and the club ”, said the defender who hopes“ to give the maximum to get my maximum level and to restore the trust that the club places in me ”. In 2018, when he made the leap to the Premier from Leganés, Real already had him on their agenda but a long time has passed. “It has been three years of transition since the last time, I have learned many things.” His goal now is “to improve in everything since I was in Leganés” and for this “every day you have to give your best and then have the opportunity to show the coach that he can trust you in the Europe

League, on the League or in the Cup”.

The next season, in addition, is expected to be very special since it will be the reunion campaign with the public. “After such a hard year due to the pandemic, it is a great support for the team that the fans return,” says a Rico who hopes that the enhancers “will again shout the goals with us because it is seen that the Real is a great family” .