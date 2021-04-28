“It is a pride to be able to play a semifinal with Villarreal”

04/28/2021

On at 3:37 PM CEST

EFE

Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno indicated, in the press conference prior to the semi-final of the Europa League against Arsenal, that consider it “a pride” to play a tie of this importance, one step away from the final, with a club like the Castellón.

“It means a lot, it is an honor to reach a semifinal. I feel privileged to be here with my teammates. We arrive with great enthusiasm, we know we have a great rival, but we really want to do something great“, he pointed.

The international attacker, who is the great star of Villarreal, said that “the responsibility belongs to everyone,”: “We all have that illusion of reaching the final. We arrived well, we know what it means and what it takes for the club to reach the final. to her. To be well individually, the group is key, we are all important and without everyone’s help it is very complicated. If the team is good, it’s easier for you to do things better. “

Villarreal faces the fifth European semifinal in their history and he will try to reach a final for the first time, after always staying at the gates.

“I think that more than a thorn is a challenge. There have already been other semifinals, we have not arrived. We have another chance, there will be a great rival ahead and we are going to try to overcome that barrier in the semifinals. We have been out four times and we know that this opportunity is very good to break that ceiling, “he said.

For the forward in this semifinal there will be many keys, adding that the small details will be decisive in a tie that they will have to face differently from the previous ones, since this time they play the first leg at home.

On Arsenal he explained: “We expect a team at their highest level, they have great players and a great team. They know what is at stake, so we must wait for a great Arsenal. They are games of a very high level, in which we know that we must be at a high level in both games. ”