The second part of the interview with Miguel Bosé that La Sexta broadcasts this Sunday has the coronavirus pandemic and the singer’s denial as central themes.

Bosé openly declares himself a denialist, a position that he does not hide at all from Jordi Évole, as the advance broadcast this Saturday on laSexta Noche has shown. “I am a denier. It is a posture that I carry with my head held high“, has defended the artist.

In another part of the interview, the singer has talked about vaccines and he has said that “they are not the solution”, for that reason he has expressed his intention not to be vaccinated. “Where is the virus?“, he has insistently asked the journalist, who has stressed that it is a” very sensitive issue that causes deaths “, a comment that has not convinced Bosé:” But what causes deaths? ” table.

In addition, he has pointed out to the World Economic Forum (WEF), also called Davos forum, for being allegedly behind the pandemic, and has called them a “Cartel of psychopathic billionaires”. “They have believed it so much, the owners of humanity, of the Earth, of the planet, because they are very rich, very arrogant and very arrogant,” said Bosé.

During the interview with Évole, the singer does not give up his argument and considers at all times to be “very informed” of the pandemic. “The truth is not known, or has not wanted to know, because there is a plan devised so that it is not known“, he said convinced.

“I have access to all the millions of documents that any citizen can have to realize the great scam and what this is going to bring them, because they are all going to fall, one after another. Politicians, doctors, pharmacists … “, he added in another advance of the interview.