“It is a plus for us that Ramos is not there”

The absence of Sergio Ramos from the list for the European Championship is good news for Sweden, They admit Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak, two of the referents of the team that this Monday debuts against Spain at La Cartuja.

“He is a decisive player, with a lot of experience. It is positive for us that he is not there, it is a plus for us. But we must not forget that they have good players to replace him, “Isak told a news conference at the Swedish rally in Gothenburg.

Forsberg is of the same opinion, that Ramos is not there is “a hard blow” for Spain.

The Real Sociedad striker he did not forget Pau Torres, whom he described as “very good” and of whom he praised his physical strength and his good start with the ball.

Sweden assumes that their options to get something out of La Cartuja go mainly through defensive security. “We are not going to be the team that has the most the ball or the one that is going to create more opportunities. They are very skilled. We have to be compact and when we can get the ball back, take advantage of it“said Forsberg.

The interior of Leipzig strongly influenced the importance of not just defending and to be able to get out of the Spanish pressure, and cited as an example what happened yesterday to Turkey against Italy.

“You have to take advantage of the spaces, know how to combine in short passes and then put a long pass, changing the game,” he said. Both players believe that the predictably hot weather in Seville may be a factor that will have to be taken into account.

“It’s about eating a lot of carbohydrates, drinking a lot and be smart when playing. We have to adapt, but I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, “said Forsberg.

Isak said he had controlled most of the Spanish players and he assured that it will be “fun” to face Luis Enrique’s team, which is awarded the favorite poster, although with nuances.

“They are the favorites, but I’m sure they respect us as much as we respect them. The last game in Stockholm (1-1) was not easy for them, “he said.