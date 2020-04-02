The National Police of Spain has alerted a new type of phishing that many Internet users are receiving. This is an alleged email from Amazon that asks to log into the account of the US platform. Once the user has entered their data, they will not have logged into the application, but instead would have passed on their most personal data – that is, the username and password – to the attacker.

It is true that phishing is not new – it could be translated into Spanish as fishing, since they try to fish your access data or bank details – but due to confinements, the percentage of people who are using the Internet is very high, for what these can be more susceptible to fall before this type of threats. The same applies to any similar email from any company. If they tell us by email that our account has been suspended or that the payment of an order that we have not requested has been denied and that we must enter the bank details again, let’s suspect, because it is probably a false email.

The system is common: the user is scared, enters the link that appears in the email – a false login page – and enters their access data to correct the failure. Eventually you are also asked to enter bank details. If the user reaches this step, he is already lost, since his data is already in the hands of third parties. Then, it is better to contact immediately to unsubscribe or freeze the card and immediately speak to Amazon to communicate what happened and change the password.

Interest you | Do you know how to differentiate dangerous emails from reliable ones? Check it out with the new Google game

In this phishing attack alerted by the National Police You are falsely warned that our Amazon account has been blocked. The complete email mentioned by the police is as follows:

Dear Customer,

We have blocked your Amazon account because our service has detected two unauthorized devices. Our service has protected your account from someone who has accessed your Amazon account from other devices and locations.

Before someone can change their account information or request any item with a credit / debit card invoice. For your security, we have blocked your Amazon account.

How do I unlock my account?

You must verify your Amazon account and fill in the information for the data that was printed on your account when you first registered. To complete the process, click on the button link below.

The Amazon account will be automatically unlocked, after completing the account verification as soon as possible. If you don’t verify within 24 hours, our service will permanently block your Amazon account.

Thanks again for your visit to Amazon.

How to identify phishing attacks

These phishing attacks are very easy to discover. The first thing to do when receiving such a message or a similar one is check which is the domain from where the email is being sent. This must be “@ amazon.com”, “@ amazon.es” or even other but with the only difference that the domain must end with the initials of our country. But we must bear in mind that attackers will put a real email from Amazon as a mailing name, making us believe that it is them. We should check the mail, and not the name.

As we see in the image above, although the name of the person sending the email is “Customer Service”, mail is very strange and not related to Amazon, making it easy to identify; However, mail managers such as Gmail usually work very well identifying these types of scams. This is just an example, as there are many phishing emails not only from Amazon, but also from many other companies. If the email does not belong to the Amazon domain, it is most likely phishing, not to mention that it always will be. But in reality from the desktop it is very simple, although not so much from the mobile phone.

The previous Google video gives us an idea on how we can avoid this type of fishing attack. Because in reality, this type of attack can occur with Amazon or with any other type of service. You can even be a phishing attack at work, with someone posing as your boss, who urgently asks you to send him very specific data or even make a transfer. Even the richest man in the world is also vulnerable to hacks.

Follow Andro4all