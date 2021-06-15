06/15/2021 at 5:53 PM CEST

.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, assured that the approval of the professionalization of the First female soccer team “it is a historic step, decisive in the search for equality “.

Rodriguez Uribes described as “great news” the decision of the Board of Directors of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) this Tuesday to unanimously approve the measure, which the body will address with the clubs involved within a few days when those who will participate in the competition.

“It is great news, a historic step, decisive in that search for equality also in the sports field,” said the minister at the press conference after the Executive meeting on Tuesday, in which the new anti-doping law was approved. , which adapts the regulations to the World Code.