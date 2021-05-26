“It is a half step slower and tires faster than before.”

Rafael Nadal will be, one more year, one of the great favorites for Roland Garros. It is his land, his tournament and the current champion, so few have doubts about him … except Boris becker.

The German is not so clear that the Manacorense will be in the fight to lift the Musketeers’ Cup for another year, and in statements provided by Eurosport, a channel that broadcasts the tournament in which Becker is a commentator in full and exclusively, as well expresses it.

“Normally you would say: ‘Nadal has won three of the four tournaments on clay’, but that did not happen this year. He won a minor tournament, Barcelona, ​​and now finally Rome: Stefano Tsitsipas won in Monte Carlo and Sascha zverev in Madrid. It must be said clearly that the other players have caught up a bit there, or the other way around: Nadal will turn 35 in early June. There is no tournament that is more physically demanding than Roland Garros. Perhaps it is already the first sign of the times with a Nadal who is going mHe steps slower or tires a little faster than before. In the end, it can also be seen in the results: he also had a bad time in Rome and Barcelona “, he analyzes.

Becker not only ‘slit’ of Nadal. It also points to Roger Federer, who has just rejoined and has not shown his best tennis far from it. “It cannot be expected that he will be one of the great favorites in Paris. He arrives after a long injury and has to return to his best form,” he warns, although he points out that he only needs “parties, and parties, and parties” to get in tune.

As for his ex-disciple Novak Djokovic, Becker is surprised that he is going to play the Belgrade tournament, organized by his brother. “Perhaps it is that he will have more family support, but tennis players usually prepare in Paris a week before. If he has succeeded or not, we will only see him when he has played the first round in Paris and, hopefully, he has won,” he says .