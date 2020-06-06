MADRID, Jun 6 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has celebrated this Friday the agreement reached between the Government and the opposition in Venezuela to face the coronavirus pandemic and has assured that it is “a great victory for the Venezuelan people.”

“This agreement represents a great victory for the Venezuelan people, whose well-being must be the top priority of the leaders,” said HRW director for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, who stressed that this is largely the result of the “Sustained international pressure that has been exerted on the Maduro regime”.

“After blatantly neglecting the lives and health of Venezuelans, finally – in a context of pandemic, humanitarian emergency, ruined economy, power cuts and fuel shortages – he had no choice but to ask for international aid. The next step is to transform the agreement into concrete actions that begin to save lives, “said Vivanco.

Kathleen Page, a physician and academic from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has also expressed that “with a collapsed health system, lack of water, lack of reliable epidemiological data and without adequate protection for health workers, the lives of many Venezuelans are put at risk. “

Page has considered that the measures of the agreement could be “decisive” in responding to the pandemic, although he has warned that for them to be effective, they must have sufficient funds and a correct implementation, according to a statement from HRW.

Thus, the organization has indicated that the agreement does not contemplate details of how it will be implemented or how it will be controlled. “The government must allow UN agencies and international and local non-governmental organizations to monitor its implementation without obstacles,” they have transferred.

A “MUCH HIGHER” FIGURE

On the other hand, they have stressed that the number of cases registered so far in the Latin American country is “surely much higher” than the official figure due to “the limited availability of reliable evidence, the lack of transparency and the persecution of professionals.”

“The massive exodus of Venezuelans, as well as the current migration of Venezuelans entering and leaving the country as a result of the pandemic, exacerbates the risk that the virus will spread beyond Venezuela,” adds HRW.

Likewise, the NGO has insisted on the importance of governments “depoliticizing” humanitarian assistance in Venezuela and that the United States Government guarantee that the sanctions it has taken against the country do not exacerbate this crisis.

“The next step for there to be an adequate response to COVID-19 and the current humanitarian emergency in Venezuela is to allow the World Food Program and its partners full access so that they can feed more hungry people throughout the country” , Vivanco has highlighted.

The approved text of the agreement has seven points, the detection of active cases through laboratory diagnoses and their timely treatment being the most relevant lines. In addition to monitoring symptomatic cases and quarantines of its contacts, it includes effective protection measures for health workers and facilities, as well as information campaigns and surveillance mechanisms for the general population.

So far, Venezuela has confirmed 2,145 coronavirus infections, including 20 deaths, after registering 58 new cases in the last day.