Heavy thunderstorms continue to punish the southeastern US. This Wednesday, the states of Texas and Oklahoma were hit by several tornadoes that caused catastrophic damage in different communities, and left a balance of at least five dead and dozens of wounded.

The storm started around 16:30 in the afternoon Marshall County, Oklahoma. There, several witnesses recorded images of the immense tornado that formed on the outskirts of the city of Madill, and that he advanced by land destroying factories, houses and cars.

According to Robert Chaney, the county’s director of emergency management, at least two people died in the area, while a third citizen is in critical condition.

One of the fatalities appeared on the side of a highway near J&I Manufacturing., a towing company located about 10 kilometers from the center of Madill. The emergency unit official explained that the tornado rammed the company’s facilities just after the end of the workday, when the workers returned to their homes.

In addition, it also hit the Steel & Wire headquarters. Although winds shook the factory, its employees were able to get to safety, and no one was injured, according to information provided by a company spokesperson.

As the storm passed, Chaney said, some cars were “piled up” and one even ended up among the branches of a tree. At least 12 houses were demolished and more than 7,000 people suffered power outages.

About two hours after the storm struck Oklahoma, the first tornadoes began to be seen in Polk County, Texas, where three people died and at least 30 were injured, according to the figures reported by the authorities.

There, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Wednesday the presence of a “huge and extremely dangerous tornado” in Polk County, around 6:00 p.m.

“It is a great devastation”The county’s neighbor Charles Stephens said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t think anyone can enter [en el vecindario]”he added.

In the images disseminated by users through social networks it is appreciated the “devastation” to which Charles Stephens referred. This Thursday, when the first lights of the day came out, the inhabitants could observe the ravages that the tornado left during the night: some 50 houses were demolished, the wind uprooted the trees from the roots, and the rubble completely covered the landscape.

The most affected city in the county was Onalaska, which suffered the impact of several tornadoes. One of them advanced on the houses by Lake Livingston, destroying houses, as well as boats and ports. Another went through the Yaupon Cove community, breaking glass and throwing large trees on the roofs of the houses.

“My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies, are working with local authorities to immediately provide support to the areas devastated by this tornadoTexas Governor Greg Abott said in a statement. “The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and assist communities,” he added.

According to ABC News, as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 21 tornadoes had been reported in Texas and Oklahoma.