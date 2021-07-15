“It is a good farewell to be able to be in Tokyo”

07/15/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Carla Suárez chose 2020 as the year of her farewell, but first the pandemic and then a bloody Hodgkin lymphoma prevented it. Luckily he recovered and finally 2021 will be his last active year with the prize of participating in the Olympic Games. “It is a good farewell to be able to dispute them & rdquor ;, assures the Canarian tennis player.

Tennis players experience the Olympic Games in a special way, although many times, as is the case, several must renounce them due to the tight schedule: “We are used to competing individually, in this sense it is different because you go like Spain, if you win it is a medal that Spain wins, they are special a bit for that & rdquor;, says the canary.

Carla recognizes that in some Games, athletes such as tennis players who have a lot of visibility during the year, are very protagonists: “Spain has always had many athletes who perform very well around the world but when you go to a Games with Rafa Nadal or Garbiñe Muguruza it is people are much more aware of the Spanish tennis team. Everyone wants to take photos with them, not only the Spanish but also the other internationals & rdquor ;.

The most realistic Carla

The Canarian tennis player assures that she arrives in Tokyo “with enthusiasm and wanting to enjoy every moment. They will be special because of everything I’ve been through, because I’m going to play with Garbiñe for the last time, because in the end the Olympic Games are always special because of the magnitude they have, but above all because now they are going to be the last & rdquor ;, ponder.

However, his objective is clear: “At the Olympic Games there are people who are going to win and people who are going to participate. My case this year will be the second. In each game I will go one hundred percent but I am aware of reality, how I am physically and how my body is after what I have been through & rdquor;

Still, in a tennis tournament anything can happen: “It’s true, but it’s a big-box tournament where you have to win at least five games to be in the final rounds & mldr; Participating for me is an achievement but that does not mean that I will go one hundred percent in each game & rdquor;

Garbiñe’s help

Playing double with Garbiñe is an incentive for Carla: “It can help me, but we haven’t been able to play any tournaments together before.. The good thing is that we know each other very well both inside and outside and we can practically play by heart, but we lack that shooting & rdquor ;.

Carla Suárez, happy to be able to go to a Games the year of her farewell

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Despite the good feelings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, he does not plan to continue another year: “No. The decision has been made, although it is true that if I go to tournaments it is because I really feel prepared to compete against the best & rdquor ;. He dreamed of a medal in Rio, where he was close, but now he sees it unlikely: “Of course it would be something incredible but in this edition we are far away and we have to be realistic. Being in Tokyo I am already happy and I will try to enjoy and win a match with Garbiñe & mldr; I will be satisfied giving 100% & rdquor ;.

The funny test to Carla Suárez | VALENTÍ ENRICH