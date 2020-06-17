If there is a contestant who has not stopped generating controversy since he left the best-known Academy on the small screen, that is Juan Camus. The fact that he was a contestant on the first edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ has been in the eye of the hurricane on countless occasions, either by publicly charging those responsible for the program during this time, claiming that they are « false » and « deceive the people « , or for having been accused of having invented a life in London and it is that a team of ‘Save me’ years ago discovered that all the images that he had shared on social networks about what his life was like in the English city they were completely false. Camus had created a life of luxury that was not real.

Àlex Casademunt in ‘Zippi Zapping’

Well, the also triumphant Àlex Casademunt has talked about it. In an interview on the television format ‘Zippi zapping’ that Albert Lesan and Manel Ferrer They drive on the Catalan private chain TevéCat, he has not hesitated to get wet regarding the Camus controversies, the one he has called « a true ghost ». The Catalan has said that while with the rest of his colleagues there is a very good relationship and that even when they are not talking for a while, when they see each other again they feel « as if time had not passed », it is something that is not replicated with Juan Camus, about whom « we have a null relationship ». « I think people from the Academy like Rosa López and Chenoa are spoken to., but of course, with me and with others it has no relationship, « he adds.

Javián discovered it all

But what is the reason for this poor attunement today? Casademunt explains that everything originated when Javián wanted to visit his friend in London. The surprise for the member of Fórmula Abierta came when he arrived in the English capital and Camus did not allow him to get close to his alleged job or home, and that he paid for a hotel so that his partner did not see his house. Why? It seemed that Camus did not want to be discovered by Javián, who could see for himself that the life that Camus boasted publicly was nothing more than a mere invention of him. « When he speaks, it seems that he is the London Donald Trump (…) and he did not show Javián his house, his workplace or the cars he claimed to have (…) With all my respects, he is a ghost, and with other letters I say it. »

The pullitas from Casademunt to Camus

What happened with Javián caused the gap between Casademunt and Juan Camus to open up more than ever when the Catalan starred in an interview in Javier Cárdenas’ ‘Rush Hour’ on Spanish Television with Javián. « He told me how he had been able to sit on a set with him (…) he put me back and a half and from there he disappeared (…) and he blocked Alejandro, Javián and me « , affirms Casademunt, who makes it clear that » I explain the truth and I don’t cut myself, he is a ghost if he can’t take it anymore. « In addition, the triumph confesses feeling very upset that someone like Camus « has dirtied us all when he has criticized the whole world (…) It has gone against people like Tinet Rubira, who have made the television gear work (…) and then he wants to be forgiven. Well no, ghost. «