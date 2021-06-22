06/22/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

.

The Polish coach, Paulo Sousa, assured today that tomorrow’s game against Sweden “It’s a final & rdquor ;, since his team is only worth victory to qualify for the round of 16.

“For us it is a final. We have to win to progress. Is what we will try to do from the first second, achieve a victory & rdquor ;, said Sousa at a press conference.

Sousa stressed that the “determination & rdquor; shown against Spain will help their players face the Scandinavian team, which is already classified in Group B with four points. “I hope we keep the same mentality & rdquor ;, he stressed

The technician also acknowledged that the Sevilla match was very tough, so not all the players have recovered “physical & rdquor; and “mentally & rdquor ;, including the midfielder Moder and the central Bednarek, which carry “small annoyances”.

Without confirming his ownership after being sent off against Slovakia, he assured that Poland “need more from Krychowiak”, the former Sevilla player.

At the same time, he spared no praise for Sweden, which he considered a team “Very mature & rdquor; who has barely conceded goals in recent games and has been under coach Janne Anderson since 2016.

“It is difficult to defeat a team like Sweden. He defends very well but he also knows how to fight back. It is one of the best teams in punts and interceptions, and the third with the most fouls. He knows how to control the ball when necessary and also accelerate and launch fast transitions & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

He considered that “the key element & rdquor; of the Scandinavian team is Real Sociedad striker Alexandr Isak.

“Isak is probably the best player in Europe on the counterattack, with and without the ball. It is very fast and has great qualities individualities. Be it one on one, against three opponents or with space ahead & rdquor ;, he commented.

He stressed that Sweden likes to “wait for the rival”, but, if necessary, it can also “pressure” the rival.

“They have 62 games together. It is a complete team. All players know exactly their role & rdquor ;, he highlighted.