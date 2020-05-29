The entity registers 12 municipalities with community outbreaks in different neighborhoods.

Star Pedroza

Authorities of the Secretary of Health of Morelos reported that this entity will lengthen the Sana Distance Day 15 more days and the reincorporation to the new normality will be carried out gradually according to the Covid-19 traffic light.

According to the last epidemiological cut, the state registers One thousand 337 infections and 265 deaths.

Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, Secretary of Health in the entity, reaffirmed that the health emergency in the entity It will rise on June 15.

“For no reason we will have to go out to be a life of the old normality, we will have to keep on keeping the measures that until today we have made, even reinforce them. We will continue the Sana Distancia Conference because this way we consider that it is the most appropriate for the health of the population, we will extend it for two more weeks and we will assess how we are ”, he highlighted.

The state official maintained that in Morelos there are no conditions to start the new normality in May.

“Morelos is not in a position to break the San Distance Day this Monday, June 1, despite the fact that at the federal level it is rising, the state of Morelos is not in a position so that the first day it can go out and finish the quarantine”, he pointed.

If the confinement is broken, a new wave of infections could be detonated, as researchers from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) have anticipated, and therefore, urged the population not to lower their guard on sanitary measures.

In 12 municipalities there are community outbreaks of Covid-19

The authorities of Morelos Health Services (SSM) have detected outbreaks of Covid-19 in different colonies of 12 municipalities of the 38 that make up the entity, so they launched an alert for irrigation represents.

César Miguel Eroza Osorio, deputy director of SSM, explained that the epidemiological report shows that in four municipalities in the metropolitan area there is an alert for an outbreak in neighborhoods and communities.

For example, with three risk zones, Cuernavaca, specifically in the Ciudad Chapultepec, Centro, Acapatzingo and Antonio Barona neighborhoods -which concentrate the greatest number of infections-.

Another municipality, of the metropolitan area, that worries is Jiutepec where it has five colonies that have accumulated a considerable number of cases. These are the colonies: Bugambilias, Tejalpa, Atlacomulco and La Unidad Campestre and Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez.

While in Emiliano Zapata there are three neighborhoods that represent alert, due to the number of cases and type of outbreak that has occurred. They are the neighborhoods: Centro, Tezoyuca, Benito Juárez and Tres de Mayo.