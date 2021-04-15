It is a fact, Frida Sofía will initiate legal actions

Frida Sofía announces legal action. Through Instagram the daughter of Alejandra Guzman She has taken the step and explains to her audience that she has already hired a law firm that will represent her in this process.

According to her statement, addressed to public opinion, Frida states: “I hereby inform you that, with the unequaled support of my family and friends, I have made the decision to initiate legal action against various personss for the Facts that are public knowledge; for this, I decided to hire the services of the Oléa & Oléa, which rightly directs and presides over the graduates Xavier and Alexandro Olea Trueheart ”.

Keep going: “In response to this, I invite the media that any doubt and / or clarification regarding the legal procedures get in touch with said professionals“.

Through this statement, the granddaughter of Enrique Guzmán also makes a call to the authorities: “Finally, I attentively request the corresponding authorities to conduct the corresponding investigations in accordance with the Law and respecting the Human Rights of the undersigned at all times.”

Frida Sofía also took advantage of this statement to thank all those who, after declaring that her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, abused her when she was five years old, have shown her and given her all their support. “To all the people who have shown me all their support and affection, hereby I thank them deeply.”

The public reaction has not been long in coming and the post has begun to receive likes and messages of support. More than 16 thousand likes and comments such as: “That everything goes well according to reality and truth and that whoever has to pay pays,” can be seen on his Instagram.

In this same social network entertainment programs such as Let go of the soup and the fat man and the skinny man They have already shared this statement and the public is also manifesting there, both for and against Frida Sofía. In the post of the program hosted by Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan someone commented: “As long as the media give it importance, she will continue to sow poison. The fault lies with all media. We want nice and positive things ”.

At the moment the position of Alejandra Guzmán and the rest of the family before the new movement of Frida Sofía.

A Mexican magazine, TVnotas, published that apparently if Frida Sofía took this legal step, her mother would possibly support her. However, Luis Enrique Guzmán, the singer’s brother, asserted that what was published in that medium was completely false, and that they would even take legal action in this regard.

It exploded: They say that Alejandra Guzmán went over to Enrique Guzmán, and that he even pulled him