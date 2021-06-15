“It is a dream come true”

06/15/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Andalusian tennis player, Alexander Davidovich, will represent Spain in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 in the tennis modality after entering the classification ranking with a guaranteed place: “For me, as for most athletes, participating in the Olympic Games is a dream come true and a reward for all the work we have been doing over all these years”.

The one from Malaga, which reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, has assured that it is a pride to represent the country in such an important sporting event: “I am very happy to participate in the first Olympic Games representing Spain. I will go to Tokyo with a lot of desire to play, to go as far as possible and to gain experience”.

The number 35 in the ATP ranking will go to the Japanese capital with his compatriots Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreño and Roberto Bautista. The International Tennis Federation has nominated the eligible athletes by virtue of their ATP classification up to a maximum of four per country, so the Malaga has achieved the last place.

The tennis player could not overcome Zverev in the quarterfinals of the last Roland Garros, which Djokovic won, and acknowledged that he was not up to the task, in addition to presenting physical problems: “I am a bit disappointed in myself. My physique and mentality have failed me, and I did not want to give that image. I am leaving with a thorn. Yesterday and today I could not put on a sock, I was physically quite bad”.

Along these lines, he pointed out that he chose to play despite everything: “I did not know whether to go on court today, because I did not want to do what I did, but I wanted to live in the moment and throughout the game everything weighed on me, both physically and mentally”.