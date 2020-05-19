05/18/2020 at 20:14

CEST

EFE

The Argentine coach, Lionel Sacloni, He valued the uncertainty that affects football by the COVID-19 and, in his case, Albiceleste, and noted that it is “a moment” too delicate to ask the players of the team to focus on football.

“In principle, we had knockout games against Ecuador and Bolivia practically planned, prepared, suspended, and now we don’t know when we are going to play, if the schedule will be the same, if we will play again and we do not want to be on top of the player, not to be very invasive or disturb them, “he explained.

In the “Conversas (conversations) Estrella” space, he admitted that he “would like to know many things” about his players and “send them videos”, but warned that “it is a delicate moment to be thinking only about football.”

As coach, he explained that “it is the maximum that a coach can aspire to”, being at the forefront of your country’s team, in which he leads Leo Messi.

“In addition to being his coach in the national team, I was also his companion, but you have to act the same as with another player, in the same way. Although he is a unique footballer, a spectacular kid and he wants to win with Argentina,” he said.

Scaloni He reviewed his career at RC Deportivo, the first club he defended in Europe, on the eve of celebrating twenty years of the only league title that the A Coruña team won, which he would like to train in the future.

“My goal right now is the national team, but my heart is still partly in La Coruña, a city that made me a man, saw me grow and why not be able to direct it tomorrow. I would love it in the future. He has a hobby incredible, “he stressed.

The now coach arrived at Deportivo in the winter market of the 1997/98 season with the Uruguayan Manteca Martínez, that in La Coruña did not succeed.

“I am a soccer fan and he was an incredible scorer. He was not physically well then, but his career was impeccable. For me he was an idol but he could not prove it in Dépor,” he said.

In this sense, he insisted on the differences that exist between one country and another in soccer and that is why he considered that “no comparisons can be made” as in his own case. Manteca Martínez.

“You can be very good there and not work here, or you can be very good in Spain and not in Italy. Spanish soccer is very different from South American, in this case from Argentina,” he warned.

Scaloni, who drank a mate while talking, assured that as a player he “always” saw football from his “perspective”, but without becoming “never a selfish type”, but thinking “for the good of the group”.

“Being a starter is important, but whoever stays on the bench can be even more so. It is important that the coach knows how to transmit it to the player,” he said.

With Deportivo, he won a League, a Copa del Rey and two Super Cups. “It is incredible what we achieved and what we did not achieve, almost winning the league three times or being on the verge of winning the ‘Champions’,” recalled the former sportsman, who now “applies” concepts from that Deportivo two decades ago.

The Argentine coach assured that Deportivo was “a very good team” and, questioned as to whether he could have won more titles, recalled the potential of others such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He now resides in Mallorca with his wife, who is from the island, and with his two children, one born in Rome and the other in the Balearic Islands.

In the confinement for COVID-19, Scaloni has turned to cycling, an “extremely competitive sport”, and wished that, back to normalcy, “we all” are “better people”.

.