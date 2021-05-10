“It is a clear penalty; if it’s hand, it’s hand “

05/09/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

Ivan Rakitic, Croatian midfielder for Sevilla, rated as “clear & rdquor; the penalty designated by the referee Juan Martínez Munuera by the hand of the Brazilian Éder Militao, after reviewing it on the screen of the video arbitration system (VAR), since, he assured, that “if it is hand, it is hand & rdquor; and that “it does not matter if it is voluntary or not & rdquor ;.

“It was a clear penalty, it was hand. We can start talking about that, about how each one interprets it, but if it’s hand, it’s hand; it does not matter if it is voluntary or not. It’s a bit of bad luck for them, but the referee has done the right thing & rdquor ;, he commented on Movistar + after the match.

“Today it has benefited us and it does nothing that did not help us much. For me it is quite easy, if it is a hand, it is a hand. If the direction of the ball changes, and if it also goes in the direction of the goal, for me there is no doubt& rdquor ;, he commented.

“I think it is fair. We were closer to winning this game, but we had a great first half and they were better in the second. They have seen two of the best teams in the league and that is our goal, to fight with the best & rdquor ;, he analyzed about the match.

A Rakitic who opened up about Sevilla’s title options, six points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, with only three rounds left: “We have to be honest, if we had won today we would have been there. We can be very proud and happy with how we have done so far and we have to stay with that. We have to fight to the end and we will see what we have left & rdquor ;, he concluded.