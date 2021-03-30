It is 50 years since the first fight between Ali and Frazier

This Monday, March 8, marks the 50th anniversary of the first of the three fights that Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier staged. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest rivalries in boxing. It all started in a Madison Square Garden in New York that was too small. In fact, one of the least known anecdotes is that even Frank Sinatra himself was left without a ticket. In order to see it, the actor had to be credited as a photographer and portrayed the match for ‘Life’ magazine. “Everyone who was someone was there” is one of the phrases that went down in history.

The fight, which was broadcast on closed circuit in 370 locations (notably a ballpark in Pittsburgh where temperatures reached minus eight degrees), had multiple enticements. The first, obviously, the sports car. Ali had been Olympic gold in Rome 60 and was champion until he was dispossessed for refusing to go to the Vietnam War. For its part, Frazier achieved the same Olympic medal in Tokyo 64 and arrived as the current champion (WBC and WBA). They were both undefeated. You couldn’t ask for more … or yes, since the lawsuit also had a political context. Ali ‘represented’ the liberal and anti-war America in Vietnam and Frazier was the most conservative face of the country.

With all those antecedents it was logical that nobody wanted to miss what they were going to give. Both fighters met all expectations about the ring, and their styles matched very well. Frazier was always up front, brave, and Ali had exquisite defensive boxing. The victory went to the champion, who won by unanimous decision (It was Ali’s third fight since his return). Everything generated and The great fight offered led to a rematch, in January 1974 that Cassius Clay won, and a trilogy, in October 1975. That last fight is precisely the most remembered for the epic. It was deputized in the Philippines and is remembered as ‘The Thrilla in Manila’. It was marked by the harshness of the blows and the weather due to the humidity of the city. In fact, Frazier decided not to go out into the last round (15-round bouts were being played at the time) and legend has it that Ali nearly gave up before his opponent. That fight is one of the most remembered not only in boxing history, but also in sport. A denouement of what started in New York 50 years ago.