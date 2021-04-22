It is 3 years since the death of Avicii and these are 5 of his best songs to remember him

3 years ago the world of electronic music had lost one of its best exponents of the industry, Tim bergling, better known as avicii, he had died at the age of 28.

It was the representative of the famous DJ who through a statement notified the whole world that Avicii he had been found lifeless: he cut his veins on the glass of a broken bottle.

Tim had announced his temporary retirement from music in March 2016, when he was at the peak of popularity at just 26 years old, this due to a series of health complications that included surgical interventions linked to excessive consumption of alcohol and other substances.

For this reason, to commemorate the third anniversary of his death, This is a top 5 of songs that you have surely heard and danced to on occasion.

1.- WAKE ME UP: Track launched in 2013, which belongs to his debut album, reaching number 1 in more than 30 countries and that, without a doubt, became a hit in festivals, either because he played it himself or some other DJ played it. had on his set.

2.- LEVELS: Many surely knew Avicii with this song in 2011, which was when it came out.

3.- HEY BROTHER: This song stands out for its moving video where it shows us the story of the memories of a young man who lost his brother in the war.

4.-THE NIGHTS: This is one of his songs with the most reproductions on digital platforms.

5.- WAITING FOR LOVE: Within his latest album released in 2015 entitled “Stories”, this one stands out that to this day is still present among his fans and that they will surely continue to listen to for many decades.