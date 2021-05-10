It is 25 years since ‘The Great Tragedy’ of Everest that killed eight climbers

Mount Everest (Photo: China News Service via China News Service via Getty Ima)

This Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the catastrophe baptized as ‘The Great Tragedy’ of Everest, which claimed the lives of eight people, five on the south side of the mountain and three on the north side. The sum of bad decisions and a strong storm were the reasons that unleashed it on May 10, 1996.

So far, the mythical 8,848-meter-high peak has claimed the lives of nearly 300 people since the first ascent took place in May 1953, under the ice axes of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. However, May 10, 1996 is an important date in its tragic history.

The night before the expeditions that were on Everest had the meteorological reports, where they reported the arrival of bad weather. The day before the events, the wind had set the climbing pace, which intensified as the afternoon progressed.

However, at midnight the wind stopped and the good weather became noticeable throughout the mountain. Thus, a large group of mountaineers decided to continue their journey at dawn to get closer to their goal, to crown the top. This was the first mistake.

The second is related to the lack of fixed ropes, which were not installed at the determined points. This fact delayed the expeditions for several hours, increased the consumption of artificial oxygen and increased exhaustion.

For this reason, many mountaineers reached the summit after two in the afternoon, the established time to return, having reached the peak or not. Another mistake that was made that day, since the guides who led the march should have stopped the ascent at the scheduled time.

During the descent, the storm was already on top of the climbers and looking much more virulent than expected. The swallow …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.