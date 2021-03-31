Alfonso Arús has made his family his team on Aruser @ s, the program he presents every day on laSexta.

In it he has both his wife, Angie Cárdenas, and three of their children. One of them, Tatiana, who is in charge of the Protagonists section, where he gives the last hour of famous people, he gave an interview this Wednesday to Lecturas.

“It hurts me that they say that I am a plugged”, is the headline that highlights the magazine. Indeed, although her participation in the program could raise certain suspicions, and even that she has had to prove more because she is the daughter of who she is, Tatiana has not stopped until she succeeds.

“Studying and preparing has been my asset”, assures the publication.

“My son turns on the TV and waits for his grandparents or mother to greet him”

Mother of a 4-year-old boy, reveals that he is her biggest fan. “My son turns on the TV and waits for his grandparents or mother to greet him”.

Regarding working with his parents and two of his three siblings, he relates: “My sister Ingrid loves production and learned from the editors of my father’s programs. She is very embarrassing and does not like to put herself in front of the cameras. My two brothers are fascinated by soccer. My brother Hans is studying journalism, he has this more outgoing point like me, and Arthur has always been more shy, but he loved being in front of the cameras. Actually, the four of us had it very clear. “