“It hurts me that others like Ofelia and Pepe stay”

If last week Alicia was expelled from MasterChef 9 after presenting a practically burned dish, this Tuesday La 1 issued a new installment of the talent with a shocking farewell: María, one of the favorites since the editing began.

Coming from Tomelloso, he stood out throughout the program for his love of traditional cuisine and his competitiveness, but also for his bad relationship with Ophelia, a Galician who is not leaving anyone indifferent in the format.

Many have already stated that Maria should rejoin in the play-off of the program, something to wait for next week, when it takes place. However, and returning to the last program aired, at first he received a serious warning about the importance of teamwork that finally became the beginning of the end for María.

And, he had to cook in pairs with Ofelia, something that neither of them managed to solve well. Already in the final duel, they faced María, Meri, Arnau, Dani and Fran, who had to put into practice some cooking techniques.

Although they were quite common actions, María did not manage any of them well, something that ended up costing her the contest: nor did he prepare the steamed chicken as it was his turn, nor did the gels come out well. “You have not finished understanding the test and you have made the same mistake as in the first cooking. You have presented a dish that is not rich and with a poorly executed technique,” Jordi Cruz told him.

Regarding the others, the first to be saved was Dani, followed by Meri, Arnau and Fran. Already in the subsequent interview in which she learned of her expulsion, María once again attested to her competitiveness by saying that she believed that she should stay ahead of others, because she wanted to be in the program and some clear projects: “They deserve to leave Pepe or Ofelia before me. It hurts me that they are still in the program and that I have to go, “he concluded.